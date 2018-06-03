Emery wants €40m Arsenal reunion with former Sevilla charge

Arsenal have emerged as favourites to sign Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi following the failure to persuade Bayern Munich to part with Corentin Tolisso.

The Gunners were reportedly preparing a club record £60million approach for impressive France midfielder Tolisso, but the Bundesliga giants have reportedly informed the club not to waste their time making an approach.

But with new boss Unai Emery and director of football Sven Mislintat desperate to bolster their central midfield options, the Gunners are now switching their attentions to N’Zonzi, according to reports in the Spanish media.

Estadio Deportivo say the France midfielder will leave the club this summer if his €40m release clause is triggered, and the North London outfit are following the situation closely with a view to triggering his exit fee.

Emery was in the Sevilla hotseat when the former Blackburn and Stoke City midfielder was brought to the club and the two enjoyed a fruitful relationship as they secured the 2016 Europa League.

Arsenal were first linked with N’Zonzi back in January, but the move never came to fruition. However, it looks more likely to come off this time around if the latest reports from Spain are to be believed.

