Emery’s Arsenal register shock interest in huge Liverpool flop

Premier League side Arsenal are involved in a battle to sign former Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli from Nice, according to reports.

The Gunners are going through a summer of change with Arsene Wenger being replaced as head coach by Unai Emery, while Sven Mislintat and Raul Sanllehi are now in charge of transfers at the club.

Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Arsenal could bid for Italy international Balotelli over the summer with Borussia Dortmund and Marseille also thought to be interested.

Balotelli has scored an impressive 43 goals in 66 matches since he joined the Ligue 1 side in 2016 from Liverpool after a poor spell at Anfield.

He only scored one Premier League goal in his 16 appearances in his one season on Merseyside but that doesn’t seem to have put Arsenal off.

The report continues by claiming that Nice would want £9million for his services and that Balotelli wants to move to Serie A.

However, Balotelli did say back in 2016 in an interview with Xinhua that he would have no problem returning to England: “[If I go back to England] it would not be to Liverpool.

“Because I found myself [performing] very bad in Liverpool. I said the team was good and the fans are amazing, but I would never go back to Liverpool.

“The first one I think in England is Manchester City, and the second team I always like is Arsenal. That doesn’t mean I’ll go to play there. I just like them.”

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.