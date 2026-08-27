Emi Martinez has made his mind up over his next move

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Aston Villa stalwart Emi Martinez has given the green light to his next move, after TEAMtalk revealed that the Argentina star has been offered to Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

As our sources indicated on Wednesday, intermediaries have offered the London rivals the chance to snap up the 33-year-old before the summer transfer window shuts on September 1.

Indeed, Aston Villa are asking for less than £10million to offload Martinez, who made it clear to the club before the summer’s World Cup finals that he wanted to leave Villa Park.

The Argentina international was heavily linked with Manchester United last summer, although a move to Old Trafford failed to materialise.

There was an opportunity to head to Juventus this summer, only for that move to collapse after the two clubs were unable to agree a deal, despite Martinez agreeing personal terms over a Turin switch.

Despite Martinez still being at Villa, the club pushed ahead with their goalkeeping plans by signing highly-rated Japan international Zion Suzuki, who is set to become Unai Emery’s new first choice once he settles into life in English football.

And with Villa making it clear they will not stand in Martinez’s way, the player now appears to have made his mind up over his next move.

DON’T MISS: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2026 transfer window

Romano reveals Emi Martinez plans

Indeed, transfer reporter Romano has detailed Martinez’s next move preference amid that interest from Chelsea and Tottenham.

He wrote on X: “Emiliano Martínez already said yes to Chelsea project. He wants the move and hopes for #CFC switch ahead of the deadline.

“Tottenham are currently not involved as they are happy (so far) with Kinsky and Dubravka. Decision up to Chelsea. Internal talks ongoing.”

Moving to Chelsea makes sense on many levels, none more so than current Blues No.1 Robert Sanchez continuing to be wildly inconsistent.

The Spaniard was at fault for both Fulham’s goals in Chelsea’s 3-2 win over their west London rivals on Monday night, but Xabi Alonso refused to criticise Sanchez after the game.

He told reporters: “It’s not about talking about individuals, their situations. It’s about understanding what it takes.

“For sure, the first goal we can do better than that. But it’s a process. It’s day one. And normally it’s easier to learn with three points.”

Sky Sports pundit Jame Carragher did not hold back in his assessment of Sanchez’s performance, though, adding: “They conceded a couple of goals and you look at the goalkeeper, they have to sort the goalkeeper issue out because it’s going to come back to haunt them this season, as it did tonight.

“We’re not saying anything we haven’t said for the past three seasons. Chelsea will never win the league with Sanchez in goal – impossible, it can’t happen.

“When you think of the teams who have won the title, the last three have all changed their goalkeeper; Pep brings Ederson in, Alisson comes in for Liverpool and Arsenal don’t win the league if they have Ramsdale in goal and not Raya. Impossible.”

As for Tottenham’s interest, Roberto De Zerbi made it clear heading into the summer that Antonin Kinsky was his No.1, with Dubravka being signed as experienced back-up.

However, talk surrounding Martinez was not that surprising after Kinsky struggled during the opening weekend loss to Brentford, although Romano appears to have completely ruled out the Villa man heading to north London.