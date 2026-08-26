Chelsea and Tottenham have the chance to sign Emiliano Martinez

Intermediaries have offered Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur the chance to sign Emiliano Martinez, with Aston Villa looking for options to move on the 33-year-old this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

We understand Villa are not demanding a huge fee for Martinez – less than £10million – who made it clear to the club before the summer’s World Cup finals that he wanted to leave Villa Park.

The Argentinian international was linked with Manchester United last summer, although a move to Old Trafford failed to materialise.

A potential switch to Juventus also collapsed this summer after the two clubs were unable to agree a deal – despite personal terms being agreed.

Despite Martinez still being at Villa, the club have pushed ahead with their goalkeeping plans and have signed Japanese international Zion Suzuki, who is set to become Unai Emery’s new first choice between the sticks.

We understand Villa have made it clear they will not stand in Martinez’s way, with intermediaries now working hard to find him a new club.

Clubs in Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League have been approached about the goalkeeper, while one option Martinez would be particularly keen on is Inter Miami.

The MLS side have a strong Argentine contingent, including Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, and Martinez is understood to be attracted by the possibility of joining them under the wider David Beckham-led project.

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Chelsea and Tottenham in the mix for Emi Martinez

Despite the draw of Inter Miami, there is also interest in Martinez in Europe and intermediaries are continuing to assess the market.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Chelsea and Tottenham have been approached about Martinez’s availability as both clubs had been expected to consider changes to their first-choice goalkeepers this summer.

Chelsea ultimately decided to stick with Robert Sanchez with young Belgian Mike Penders as back-up, while Tottenham opted to go with young Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky as their first choice.

Both Sanchez and Kinsky had questionable opening Premier League matches, however, which could yet lead to renewed consideration of the market before the transfer window closes.

For now, Martinez remains a Villa player, but the club are prepared to facilitate his departure and intermediaries are actively exploring opportunities across England, Europe, Saudi Arabia and MLS.

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