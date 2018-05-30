Emotional Van Gaal hits out at ‘certain human beings’ at Man Utd

Louis van Gaal has admitted that he is “disappointed” with some people at Manchester United, while reminiscing about his successes there.

Van Gaal spent two years at Old Trafford, joining in summer 2014 before being ushered out in 2016.

He earned Champions League qualification in his first year in charge, before delivering the FA Cup trophy in his final game.

The Dutchman remembers fondly how he focused on youth, and brought through Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard in particular.

“Rashford is a big talent. When they are talents in your time, you are a lucky manager,” he told the HISTORY channel.

“In my first year at United, I had other talents from a lower level.

“Only Lingard and Rashford came the second year, then they were growing up. I’m always proud when you win something.

“I was very proud, for example, that we won the FA Cup with United and with those players.

“I don’t want 30-aged stars in my group. You make space for youngsters.

“Everywhere I have worked, I give three or four youngsters, depending on the quality of their youth department, the chance to develop in the first selection.”

Van Gaal also took aim at United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who oversaw his sacking in 2016.

“I asked many, many times for players of the highest quality. But I didn’t get the players I wanted.

“I’m disappointed in certain human beings at United — and they know I’m disappointed.

“I am an emotional guy, I say too much in interviews. I am always authentic. You see what you see with me.”

Louis van Gaal: Football Godfather (June 5, 9pm) is part of HISTORY’s two-week footie celebration.

