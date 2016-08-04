Can wants leading role but plays down Gerrard comparisons

Emre Can insists he can be the leader in Liverpool’s midfield under Jurgen Klopp this season.

The 22-year-old made the switch to Anfield in 2014 and has gradually emerged as a key man at Liverpool, with some fans even calling for him to become the new club captain after a string of good performances.

Speaking this week, the young German said: “I want to be the one pushing the team on.

“The new midfield leader can be me, of course. I have played a lot of games for Liverpool and know I am still young but I have to show it on the pitch now.

“I can say I am a leader but you have to show it. Of course we have other leaders like Hendo or [James] Milner. We all want to do it—I am like that. I want to be the one pushing the team on.”

Can may be the only player in Klopp’s midfield guaranteed a start, and he wants the fans to believe he is ready to help Liverpool challenge.

“I want to show that to everyone, I have played plenty of games,” he continued.

“I have played in the semi of the Euros and I am confident enough to say I want to go for it, I want to push the team on. You feel great to play in big games like that, it’s what you work for, so my confidence is high.

“We have a very good team and we will see next season what it is but that target has to be to win titles. If you play for Liverpool the target always has to be winning titles and it will be the same next season.”

The former Leverkusen man has been compared to Anfield icon Steven Gerrard, but this is something he wishes to distance himself from.

“That’s of course a big, big honour,” he said of the comparison. “But I say I have lot of respect for him and I am far off that level he played for Liverpool.

“I have to go my own way, be Emre Can. But I have great respect for him and still keep in touch. I met him in Los Angeles recently, and we still speak.

“I think you saw a bit of the real Emre Can last year, but I want to be better each time and again that has to the case. I want more goals for example – always the target has to be improvement.

“Everyone knows my relationship with Klopp is very, very good, one of the best in the world for me. I think I took a step forward when he came and want to do that again.”