Emre Can seals Juventus move as fees take ‘free transfer’ to €16m

Emre Can has completed his move to Juventus after signing a four-year contract upon the expiry of his deal at Liverpool.

The Germany international’s departure from Anfield was confirmed earlier this month after the 24-year-old turned down the offer of a new deal.

Can, who was linked with a move to Serie A several months ago, flew into Turin on Thursday to undergo a medical and complete the formalities of his deal.

The club has announced he will wear the No 23 shirt, previously worn by Wojciech Szczesny, who will inherit Gigi Buffon’s vacated No 1 jersey.

Rather unusually, Juventus have disclosed the cost of the supposed free transfer in agent’s fees – which come to a staggering €16million.

“Juventus Football Club announces that Emre Can has signed with the Bianconeri to officially join the club on July 1 2018 on a four-year deal,” said a statement on Juventus’ website.

“As a result of the signature of the agreement, Juventus will incur additional costs of €16million euros (£14m), to be paid over the next two financial years.”

That sum is likely to comprise signing-on and agent’s fees as Press Association Sport understands Liverpool are not due any compensation for the player, who joined them from Bayer Leverkusen for £10m as a 19-year-old.

Discussing the move to Turin, Can added: “It’s a wonderful day for me, it is one of the biggest days of my life.

“Of course you can see straight away how big the club is. Juventus is a huge club, I followed the team since I was young.

“Juventus is a team who wins titles and that’s what I want and that’s why we fit very good together.”