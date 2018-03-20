Emre Can drops fresh hint over his long-term Liverpool future

Liverpool star Emre Can has dropped a fresh hint over his future as he continues to be linked with a summer exit.

The German star’s Anfield future remains uncertain, with Juventus and Bayern Munich both looking to sign him on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

The 24-year-old has been offered a new deal by the Reds but at this stage he has yet to commit his future to any club.

However, when asked by German publication Sport 1 where he sees himself in three years, Can responded: “I want to become a world-class player.

“Maybe once in the world team of the year. That would be great.”

That would appear to hint that he believes moving to a so-called bigger club would enhance his chances of becoming a world great, despite Liverpool being on the rise under Jurgen Klopp.

There is still a slim chance that Can could be persuaded to stay put, something that Reds coach Steven Gerrard would love to see.

Speaking last month, the Anfield great said: “I think Liverpool have made him a better player and in Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff I think they are perfect for him.

“I can’t make decisions for Emre [Can] but for me, in his shoes, I would be a bit more patient with Liverpool and I would hang on.

“I think Liverpool – the club and the fans – have a lot of belief in him.”