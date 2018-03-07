Emre Can explains why he has blocked talks over Liverpool future

Liverpool star Emre Can insists he has put all transfer talk to bed until the end of the season as he focuses on a strong end to the season with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Germany star will be out of contract at the end of the season and has been widely expected to sign for Juventus on a free transfer.

However, the former Bayer Leverkusen star has denied he has signed a pre-contract with the Bianconeri – despite a warning from the Serie A side last week that he had to make a decision soon.

But the Germany midfielder has responded by insisting all talk about his future is on hold as Liverpool bid for Champions League glory and a second-placed finish in the Premier League.

“Of course I have to think about my footballing future,” Can said after helping Liverpool ease into the last eight of the Champions League at Porto’s expense.

“I haven’t signed for any other club, I’m just focused on this season. We want to finish in second place in the Premier League, we’re in the Champions League quarter-finals and we want to progress. That’s all I’m focused on now.

“My agent has blocked all the negotiations, I’m thinking only of football.”

