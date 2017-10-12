Emre Can explains why Liverpool will ‘get it right’ for Klopp

Emre Can insists every player at Liverpool is fully behind Jurgen Klopp and are intent on helping the side overcome their slump.

The Reds head into Saturday’s eagerly-awaited showdown with Manchester United with question marks hanging over Klopp, with the Reds having claimed just one win in their last seven games.

But Can is adamant that Klopp retains all the squad’s respect and the first-team squad are determined to ease the pressure on his shoulders by inflicting a first defeat of the season on their fiercest rivals.

“Nobody at Liverpool questions the manager,” Can told Kicker.

“Jurgen Klopp is convinced that we only need that bit of luck to get back to winning ways.

“Klopp is a top, top manager.”

Can, who has also given his thoughts on why Liverpool have struggled so far this season, continued: “As a team, we all want to work with him. Everyone can see the steps we’ve made with him in the past two years. We play good football, follow his plan.”