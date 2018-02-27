Emre Can handed strict deadline to sign Juventus pre-contract deal

Juventus have reportedly given Liverpool midfielder Emre Can a week to sign his pre-contract agreement with the Serie A giants.

The reigning Italian champions have been the strong frontrunners for Can’s signature since it emerged he would likely run down his Anfield deal, and reports claim they have already verbally agreed on a transfer for this summer.

Can is out of contract on June 30 and is free to sign for clubs outside of England now, but as yet there has been no official word that he is bound for Juve.

Now Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that Juve are looking to hold a meeting within the next week to officially get the contracts signed.

It is said that Can’s agent, Reza Fazeli, has however given his word to the Bianconeri and that there have been no concrete talks with other interested parties.

Can has also been linked with a surprise switch to Manchester City but they cannot make an approach for the player until he is the final month of his contract, leaving Juve with the upper hand to eventually get their man.