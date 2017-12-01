Emre Can lifts lid on his Liverpool contract stand-off

Liverpool star Emre Can says the door is open over contract talks, insisting the stand-off is “not about money”.

The German international will be a free agent in the summer and is able to sign a pre-contract with foreign clubs from January.

Juventus have been heavily linked with the 23-year-old, while Jurgen Klopp has stated he is very keen to keep hold of him.

However, answering a direct question over his contract situation from the Liverpool Echo, Can said: “Why do you ask me this?

“Really, I concentrate on this season and let my agent handle all the rest.”

The point of contention is believed to be his desire for a release clause to be inserted, and when pressed on the issue, Can added: “It is not about money, that’s all I can say.

“Yes I could (sign a pre-contract with another club next month), but tomorrow I could also sign for Liverpool. We’ll see.”