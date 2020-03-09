Emre Can confirms Man Utd offer and explains why he rejected move

Former Liverpool star Emre Can has confirmed he received a transfer approach from Manchester United in January – and has come clean on the reasons why he was happy to reject it.

The Germany midfielder only joined Juventus in summer 2018 on a free transfer from the Merseysiders but dropped out of favour following the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as manager last summer.

Earlier in January, it was reported that Tottenham put in an attempt sign Can while he’d also been linked with a move to Arsenal.

However, it was strongly claimed United also made a firm attempt to sign Can, with the player eventually opting to join Borussia Dortmund on an initial loan deal that has already become permanent.

And with his former manager at Liverpool Jurgen Klopp admitting he was ‘wowed’ by Can’s move to the Westfallonstadion, Can himself has now explained why he snubbed the opportunity to return to the Premier League with Manchester United.

Can claims the move was ruled out due to his history with arch rivals Liverpool, where he played over 100 Premier League games between 2014 and 2018.

Opening up on his January move, Can says a move to Borussia Dortmund was always an appealing prospect – and that a transfer to Old Trafford was never in consideration.

Speaking to Kicker, Can said: “I have always had an extreme sympathy for BVB. I wanted to go to a club for which I can be important where I am needed.

“That’s the case in Dortmund. Borussia suits me well – and vice versa.

“I had three Premier League deals alone, including one from Manchester United, but I didn’t think about that for a second because of my Liverpool past.”

Can has made a big impression already at Dortmund, starting their last five games, with four of those being wins, with the arrival of his fellow January recruit, Erling Haaland, obviously grabbing the headlines.

After beating Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 at the weekend, Mats Hummels told Sky Deutch: “Now we have the right balance of artists and workers or people who can do both.”

Discussing his move to Dortmund, Klopp told Bild: “I am happy for BVB and Emre Can. It’s a win-win situation. Emre is just a perfect match for this club.

“BVB got a top lad, a wonderful, versatile footballer with an outstanding attitude.

“I trust them to achieve a lot in the Ruckrunde (second half of the season) with Can and [Erling] Haaland.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, meanwhile, has put in a request to the Manchester United board to make three new signings this summer if they want to challenge for the Premier League title.