Emre Can responds to Klopp row talk as he explains Juve move

Emre Can has strenuously denied talk a falling out with Jurgen Klopp led to his decision to quit Liverpool for Juventus this summer.

The Germany star ended months of speculation last month when it was confirmed he had joined the reigning Serie A champions on a four-year deal – though the ‘free transfer’ set Juve back a staggering €16million.

Can hopes his move to Juventus can help him add some winners’ medals to his CV and he admits he chose the Italian champions ahead of plenty of other interest.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Can said: “I had a lot of offers from very good teams.

“I decided to come to Juventus because I think the project here is very big. They have very big aims. I want to be part of the project here.

“I am really happy to be here. I know how Juventus play, I watched a lot of the games last season. One of my biggest idols was Zidane who played here too.

“My first manager when I started to play football was a huge Juventus fan. When I was six or seven he told me that one day I’d play for Juventus. Now I am here and it’s a cool story.”

Can has admitted he’s been on Juventus’ radar for a number of years and continued: “The club had good contact with my agent for many years. I just know how huge the club is and the mentality of the club – they want to win titles.

“That’s my mentality too. I came here to win titles. ‘I think the first target has to be to win Serie A and then comes the Champions League. That has to be our aim. I am here to help the team.”

Can on Klopp row talks

Can established himself as a key member of Klopp’s side last season and there were some reports that suggested a falling out between the duo had forced him into his move to Turin.

But Can, who was presented before the media in Italy on Monday, was quick to deny the talk: “I had problems with Klopp? No, I had no problems with Klopp. I had a very good relationship with him.

“At the end he wished me all the best here. I never had problems with Klopp.”

Can will soon hope to be joined in Turin by Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

