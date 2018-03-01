Emre Can sets realistic Liverpool target; eyes huge Man Utd clash

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can accepts that it will be difficult to catch Manchester City but believes the Reds are capable of finishing runners-up in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are currently third in the table, 15 points behind runaway leaders City, and the focus now is to secure a Champions League spot once again.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Can said: “You can see how tight it is, and of course we want to be in top four, we want to be second after City.

“I think City will be difficult to catch because they have too many points but of course we can be second.”

Liverpool host Newcastle on Saturday evening before Porto, trailing 5-0 from the 1st leg, visit Anfield in the Champions League last-16 next Tuesday.

But Can already has one eye on the trip to 2nd-placed Manchester United on March 10, and he believes the match could be pivotal in the battle to finish as runners-up.

“It is a very, very important game for everyone and I think everyone is looking forward to the match,” the midfielder, who is expected to leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season, added.

“Each game is like a final, we have to look from each game to each game and now on Saturday it will really be a very tough game against Newcastle.

“They have a good team and it will not be easy. We have to focus on that, we have to train for that and we have to give our best for that.

“I think we have a good basis now for the end of the season. We are third in the Premier League, we are still in the Champions League and I think we are in a very good position.

“But we have to push on and we have to keep going and play like we have in the last few games.”