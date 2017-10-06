Emre Can snubs Liverpool defenders in ultimate XI selection

Emre Can found a place for Liverpool teammate Philippe Coutinho in his ultimate XI, but snubbed any Liverpool defenders.

The German international has constructed a combined XI of players he has played with and against.

The 23-year-old is a graduate of Bayern Munich’s academy, which explains a lot of the choices made in his XI, in which over half are current players for the Bavarians.

He described goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as “the best in the world”, while referring to wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery as “so difficult to defend”.

Meanwhile, Can said on current Liverpool teammate Coutinho: “I have never seen a talented player like him. Everything on the ball is just amazing. It’s very difficult to play against him – he can score goals, is a very good shooter and can do everything with the ball.”

Coutinho is paired alongside Reds legend Steven Gerrard, a man who Can describes himself as ‘lucky’ to play alongside.

“We don’t need to say too much about him, everybody knows how good he was. I was a lucky guy to share the same pitch as him. Off the pitch, he was the leader and he helped me a lot when I came to Liverpool.”

Can somewhat unsurprisingly found a place for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in his XI, and explained his decision.

“I have played against them. They are different to other players because of how many goals there score. They break records and are unbelievable. My generation is very happy to be around at the same time as them.”