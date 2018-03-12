Can to shun Juventus after making surprise move his No 1 pick

Liverpool contract rebel Emre Can is ready to open talks with Real Madrid after making a switch to the Bernabeu his top priority this summer, according to reports in Spain.

The Germany midfielder becomes a free agent this summer, having rejected Liverpool’s offer to sign a new contract.

Can was widely expected to sign for Juventus having been courted by the Italians for the best part of two seasons.

Juve have reportedly offered the player a deal worth £85,000-a-week plus bonuses, but with the former Bayer Leverkusen star yet to commit to the Bianconeri, Don Balon claim Real Madrid have approached the player with a far higher proposal.

It’s suggested they have offered Can a four-year deal worth £150,000 a week. Perhaps more significantly, Real are said to have given Can first-team assurances amid claims the Germany star has been told he will replace Luka Modric in the Real midfield next season. – Former Spurs man Modric has been linked with Arsenal and the Reds as a result.

In addition, it’s claimed Can has told his agent he wants a move to the reigning European champions above any other side – and is ready to join the Spanish giants on a free from Liverpool in the summer.

Any announcement over Can’s future, however, is likely to be delayed until the end of the season, with the Germany midfielder insisting last week all talk about his future is on hold until then. The player says Liverpool’s push for Champions League glory and their quest to finish second in the Premier League means any decision on his future must be put on the backburner.

“Of course I have to think about my footballing future,” Can said after helping Liverpool ease into the last eight of the Champions League at Porto’s expense.

“I haven’t signed for any other club, I’m just focused on this season. We want to finish in second place in the Premier League, we’re in the Champions League quarter-finals and we want to progress. That’s all I’m focused on now.

“My agent has blocked all the negotiations, I’m thinking only of football.”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

More from Planet Sport: del Potro: Everybody wants Messi to win the World Cup (Tennis365)