Emre Can update as Juventus look to close out deal for Liverpool star

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is still reportedly weighing up his options and that is why a decision has yet to be reached on his future.

The 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer and can move on a free transfer, but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wants to keep a player he sees as crucial to his midfield rotation.

Can has proved to be a vital member of Liverpool’s first team since his move from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and has scored twice and provided three assists in 26 appearances for the Reds this season.

IlBianconero, however, claims that Juve are still likely to land the midfielder in the summer, as Can sees the Turin-based club as the perfect fit at this stage of his career.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

Manchester City have also shown an interest in the player and while Can continues to consider all his options there is always a slim chance that he may opt to join Pep Guardiola’s men instead.

The report, however, goes on to state that there is a much stronger chance of Can actually quitting the Premier League than there is of him swapping clubs in England.

Either way, Klopp will continue to try and convince the Germany international that his future should remain on Merseyside.