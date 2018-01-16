Emre Can update gives Liverpool fresh hope of keeping German

Emre Can insists he is still to sign a pre-contract agreement to move elsewhere and claims he is still talking to Liverpool about renewing his deal.

The German midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus, with his contract at Anfield due to expire at the end of the season.

While the prospect of moving on a free transfer is attractive to Juve, the player has denied talk he has already signed a pre-contract agreement to move to Italy in the summer.

However, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund making known their interest, the player’s future remains very much up in the air – and the prospect of staying at Anfield beyond the summer has not been ruled out by the former Bayer Leverkusen star.

“My agent is looking after everything but I am here until the summer,” Can told the Liverpool Echo.

“I haven’t signed anything (with Juventus) or anyone. I am talking with everyone.

“Of course I am talking with Liverpool. I still have a contract here. It is an amazing club.

“What can I say? My agent does the rest.

“I just concentrate on the season, on my performance and the football. I will give everything for this team.”

While his statement is not exactly a 100% commitment to the cause Liverpool may be seeking, the player’s display in Sunday’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Manchester City did not befit a man whose mind is elsewhere.

Discussing the match and how the result showed the Premier League what Liverpool are capable of, Can added: “It was unbelievable!

“Look at how we pressed, I think it was the best game. We played against Manchester City, you don’t have to forget that!

“We were always on the front foot, everyone pressing and everyone doing a brilliant job.”

