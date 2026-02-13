Endrick, who is on loan at Lyon from Real Madrid

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have been told in no uncertain terms that Endrick will not be available this summer, with Real Madrid instructing the Brazilian striker’s camp that he will return to Estadio Bernabeu as part of their first‑team squad next season, TEAMtalk understands.

Endrick is currently rebuilding his rhythm and confidence on loan at Lyon, having moved to France in January after a stop-start introduction to life in Spain.

The 19-year-old struggled for playing time under then Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso in the first half of the 2025/26 campaign, leading to the Spanish giants sanctioning the temporary switch to Lyon to ensure that he received consistent minutes.

The early signs have been hugely encouraging, with the teenager showing flashes of the explosive talent that made him one of the most coveted prospects in world football.

Endrick has scored five goals and given one assist in six appearances for Lyon, including a hat-trick against Metz.

Under Carlo Ancelotti in the 2024/25 campaign, Endrick found the back of the net seven times and gave one assist in 37 appearances for Madrid.

Despite his mixed first year and a half in Madrid, Endrick has remained a magnet for interest.

West Ham United have pushed hardest over the past 12 months, lodging multiple enquiries, but every attempt has been rebuffed.

And while the Hammers are no longer in the race, we can reveal that Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have all made fresh checks this season to understand whether a summer opening might emerge.

Chelsea’s admiration stretches back to the period before Real Madrid won the battle for his signature, while Arsenal and Tottenham have tracked him closely since his Palmeiras days.

Real Madrid plan to bring back Endrick and Nico Paz

All three Premier League clubs were hoping Madrid’s stance might soften after his loan spell.

However, senior sources have confirmed to us that Los Blancos have now delivered a clear and definitive message: Endrick will be returning to Estadio Bernabeu this summer and will be integrated into the first‑team group for the 2026/27 campaign.

A similar message was put out from the player’s agent earlier this week, who insisted a return to the Bernabeu was next in line for the player, and having also dismissed suggestions that his client does not have what is takes to succeed in the Spanish capital.

Madrid’s position effectively shuts the door on any Premier League move for Endrick in the upcoming window, leaving England’s elite to look elsewhere as one of the game’s brightest young forwards prepares for his next chapter in the Spanish capital.

The plan also includes the return of Nico Paz, who is currently impressing at Como.

The Argentina international attacking midfielder is another player admired by Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs, but Madrid view both youngsters as part of their long‑term core and have no intention of entertaining offers.

Madrid plan to exercise the buy-back clause in Paz’s contract at Como this summer and bring him back to Estadio Bernabeu.

We also understand that Paz’s Como team-mate, centre-half Jacobo Ramon, is another Madrid prospect who could return.

