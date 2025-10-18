Xabi Alonso reveals whether Endrick could join Man Utd from Real Madrid in January

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has made his stance on Endrick abundantly clear, amid rumours that Manchester United are keen on taking the striker to Old Trafford on a loan deal in the January transfer window.

Endrick has struggled to get into the Real Madrid team this season, with Alonso yet to give him a single minute despite including him in his recent matchday squads. This has led to speculation that Manchester Utd are among the clubs keen on a loan deal for the Brazil international striker.

According to CaughtOffSide, Man Utd are among the eights clubs that are keen on signing Endrick in the January transfer window.

Newcastle United and West Ham United are also interested in a loan deal for the Brazil international striker.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd could delve into the market for a striker should Joshua Zirkzee look to leave.

Alonso, though, has made it clear that Endrick is part of his plans at Real Madrid going forward and will not leave in January.

When asked if Gonzalo Garcia and Endrick could leave in January, as quoted on Real Madrid’s official website: “That’s not on my mind right now, it’s not a consideration.

“They’re both ready to play. It’s a position where we have fantastic competition.”

Kylian Mbappe is the number one striker for Madrid at the moment, with Garcia and Endrick acting as his back-ups.

Garcia appears to be the second-choice striker under Alonso, with the 21-year-old Spaniard having played 91 minutes in LaLiga and nine minute in the Champions League.

Could Endrick leave Real Madrid on loan?

While Alonso may not want Endrick to leave, the Brazil international himself could be tempted to explore opportunities for a loan exit in January.

Endrick is a full Brazil international and wants to play for his country at the 2026 World Cup finals next summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that it is possible that Endrick goes out on loan, but West Ham may not be his destination.

Jones told TEAMtalk: “Endrick is probably going to be the target of loan offers in January, and it makes sense to me that West Ham are one of the clubs that put forward a proposal.

“It has been a tricky start to the season for the player, firstly because of injury, but then because of a struggle for minutes.

“If he is still not playing by the end of the year, then there is very little doubt that he is going to be offered the chance to move elsewhere.

“A permanent move is out of the question right now. But a loan to get him firing? I can see it being possible.

“West Ham are not looking in a particularly strong position right now to lure him away from the Bernabeu – but they would try.

“I reported this week how a young striker is wanted by the Hammers in January.

“Endrick is actually younger than they have been expected to go for, but he has a special level of quality that means they would go for it.

“They have been interested in him for a long time.”

