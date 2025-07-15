Newcastle United are planning a raid on Real Madrid for striker Endrick, according to a report in Spain, as TEAMtalk analyses whether the Brazil international could leave the Santiago Bernabeu for St James’ Park in the summer transfer window.

Madrid have one of the best squads in the world and have some of the best attacking players on the planet. The likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Kylian Mbappe are household names, while Gonzalo Garcia has burst onto the scene for Madrid this summer with four goals and one assist in six matches at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Endrick is another Madrid attacker who is valued highly, with Los Blancos paying a total of €70million (£61m, $82m) to Palmeiras for the striker back in December 2022 when he was just 16.

The Brazil international was part of the Madrid squad last season, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in 37 matches in all competitions.

Even though Endrick made only three LaLiga starts and one start in the Champions League in the 2024/25 campaign, then Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti described the teenager as “spectacular” and “a very fast learner” to beIN SPORTS in February 2025.

It is going to be hard for Endrick to play week in and week out for Madrid under new manager Xabi Alonso next season, especially with the emergence of Garcia.

Defensa Central has now reported that Newcastle are ready to make a big offer to Madrid for Endrick.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has claimed that instead of paying €90million (£78m, $105m) for Hugo Ekitike, the Newcastle board are ‘seriously considering’ investing in Endrick.

While Newcastle are ready to pay €90million (£78m, $105m) for the Eintracht Frankfurt striker, they are looking for ‘an alternative solution’ should a move for Ekitike not materialise.

‘Newcastle would be willing to mobilize around €70million (£61m, $82m)’ for Endrick, with the headline in Defensa Central’s report claiming that the Magpies’ ‘offer’ for the 18-year-old Brazil international is already there.

Why Endrick to Newcastle is unlikely

Newcastle may well have an interest in Endrick, but it is unlikely that the striker will leave Madrid for the Premier League club in the summer transfer window.

According to Defensa Central, Endrick does not want to leave Madrid and believes that he will get enough minutes to impress Alonso next season.

Moreover, the striker could be out of action for up to two months after suffering a relapse on the hamstring injury he sustained against Sevilla in LaLiga.

It is hard to envisage Newcastle signing Endrick and then waiting for the striker to get fully fit before unleashing him.

There is also interest from Marseille in Endrick, with Brazilian media outlet Placar revealing earlier this month that the Ligue 1 club are eyeing a loan deal.

Defensa Central’s report that Newcastle could opt for Endrick ahead of Ekitike can be disputed by other media outlets’ claim that the Magpies are pressing ahead with a move for the Eintracht striker.

According to ESPN, Newcastle are on the verge of finalising an €80million (£69.5m, $93.5m) deal for Ekitike, with his agent, Ali Barat, in the city to ‘iron out the last few details’

The 23-year-old striker is said to be ready for a medical with Newcastle and has already agreed personal terms over a five-year deal.

It is very likely that Newcastle will make a U-turn on Ekitike now.

