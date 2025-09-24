One of Real Madrid’s top talents is willing to make the move to Newcastle United in the January transfer window, according to a staggering report in the Spanish media, but his latest actions suggest otherwise.

Newcastle were active in the summer transfer window, with the Premier League club’s owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), determined to build on last season’s success. Under manager Eddie Howe, Newcastle won the Carabao Cup and also finished in the Premier League top five, allowing them the chance to compete in the Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign.

Anthony Elanga, Jacob Ramsey, Nick Woltemade, Yoane Wissa, Malick Thiaw, Aaron Ramsdale and Antonio Cordero were the major signings that Newcastle made in the summer, with Sean Longstaff and Alexander Isak among those who left St. James’ Park for good.

Newcastle’s start to the season has been disappointing, with the Magpies picking up just six points from five matches in the Premier League and also losing to Barcelona in the Champions League.

While Woltemade has done well for Newcastle, Yoane Wissa has had injury problems and William Osula is only 22.

Newcastle are apparently in the market for a new striker, with Real Madrid teenager Endrick strongly linked.

Italian news outlet TuttoJuve reported at 1:15am on September 23 that Newcastle have ‘already prepared an official proposal’ to sign Endrick from Real Madrid in the January transfer window, noting that Juventus were interested in the 19-year-old in the summer of 2025.

This followed a report in Fichajes, a news outlet that is not always reliable, that linked Endrick with a loan move to St. James’ Park.

E-Noticies has brought an update on the situation, reporting at 1:06pm on September 24 that ‘in the last few hours, an offer has arrived’ from Newcastle for Endrick, with the report claiming: ‘Bombshell! He will leave Real Madrid in January, Endrick has a new team’.

It is a loan offer for the Brazil international striker, who is said to be ‘open to the move’ to St. James’ Park and play under Howe.

While Madrid president Florentino Perez and manager Xabi Alonso believe that a loan ‘could be positive’ for the 19-year-old, they ‘don’t want to lose control over Endrick’s development’.

READ NEXT 🌐 Xabi Alonso indicates to Man Utd if Real Madrid will sell left-footed star with ‘huge potential’

Endrick makes Brazil sacrifice to stay at Real Madrid

One must note that Newcastle’s links with Endrick are being drummed up mainly by the Spanish press.

There is nothing concrete in the English media at the moment that suggests that Newcastle are planning a loan bid for Endrick.

So, one needs to take these rumours with a pinch of salt, especially when one considers how highly Madrid rate the striker.

Madrid struck a €70million (£61.2m, $82.2m) deal with Palmeiras back in December 2022 for Endrick when he was only 16 years of age for the striker to join up with the Spanish club in the summer of 2024.

The striker made 37 appearances for Madrid last season, scoring seven goals and providing one assist in the process.

Endrick has only just returned to full fitness after recovering from a muscle injury.

With Kylian Mbappe the clear number one striker for Madrid manager Xabi Alonso, who also has Gonzalo Garcia at their disposal, Endrick will be aware that his playing time will be limited.

However, Endrick is determined to be successful at Madrid, with the striker turning down the chance to play for Brazil at the FIFA U20 World Cup to focus on Madrid, according to Football Espana.

Sport reported on September 4 that Valencia were among the clubs that wanted to sign Endrick in the summer of 2025, with Juventus, Real Sociedad and Getafe also showing interest.

However, ‘Endrick refused to leave in the summer’, according to the Spanish publication, which shows how determined the 19-year-old Brazil international striker is to make a name for himself at Madrid.

Latest Real Madrid news: Kylian Mbappe trump card, Ryan Gravenberch truth

While Endrick could leave Madrid in January, a top Bayern Munich star could arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

Real Madrid are keen on a winger that Liverpool want to sign as Mohamed Salah’s long-term replacement, with Kylian Mbappe being the Spanish and European giants’ trump card.

Vinicius Junior is one of the best wingers in the world, and his performance against Levante in LaLiga on Tuesday wowed the Spanish press, as Arsenal and Liverpool were sent a ‘clear message’ about the Brazil international forward’s future.

Meanwhile, sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, whether Real Madrid are truly interested in Ryan Gravenberch, with Liverpool’s stance on the Netherlands international midfielder’s future also revealed.

POLL: Which Real Madrid player do you think has the highest transfer value?