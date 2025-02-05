Real Madrid striker Endrick was the subject of a shock bid from West Ham United in the January transfer window, with a report in Spain revealing why the highly-rated youngster decided to stay put at the Santiago Bernabeu and not switch to London Stadium.

Madrid have signed some superb footballers from Brazil in recent years. While Vinicius Junior is now a global superstar, Rodrygo has emerged as one of Carlo Ancelotti’s key players and was the subject of a world-record bid from the Saudi Pro League last month.

Another Brazilian player that Madrid have high hopes for is Endrick. Los Blancos think that the teenage striker is going to be a superstar in the future and triggered his release clause of £52million in 2022 when he was just 16 with a view to bringing him to the Bernabeu when he turned 18.

Endrick has been part of Ancelotti’s first-team squad at Madrid since the summer of 2024 and has scored four goals and given one assist in 21 matches in all competitions so far this season.

The 18-year-old striker, who has played 13 times for Brazil, has not made a single start in LaLiga and has appeared in Madrid’s starting lineup in the Champions League just once.

According to Marca, with West Ham looking to sign a striker in the January transfer window and noticing Endrick’s lack of starts in the Madrid first team, the Premier League club decided to make a move for the teenager.

West Ham approached Endrick’s entourage and explored a potential loan deal for the rest of the season.

The Brazil international striker gave an emphatic response and turned down the chance to switch to London Stadium for the rest of the season.

Marca has reported that Endrick knows that this season is going to be a learning experience for him and thinks that he will get more chances in the coming weeks and months.

Real Madrid’s stance on Endrick

Marca has also reported how Madrid reacted to the offer from West Ham to sign Endrick on a loan deal in the January transfer window.

The defending Spanish and European champions rejected the idea of sending the striker to the Hammers.

Ancelotti reportedly thinks that Endrick is an important player in his team and believes that he should be playing close to the opposition’s penalty box because of his natural instinct for goal.

Madrid were never going to let Endrick leave on loan in the January transfer window, and the player himself will be aware that he is playing for arguably the biggest club in the world and needs to be patient.

Interestingly, West Ham’s bold bid for Endrick came after reports that Tottenham were keen on a January deal for the striker.

Southampton, who are doomed for relegation to the Championship, were also reported to be interested in the Madrid teenager.

Latest Real Madrid news: Davies blow, Alexander-Arnold optimism

Madrid have received a huge blow in their quest to sign a top left-back in the summer of 2025.

Los Blancos have long wanted to sign Alphonso Davies, who is one of the best left-backs in the world.

Reports in Spain claimed in the January transfer window that Davies was close to signing a pre-contract with Madrid, but Bayern Munich have announced that the Canada international has put pen to paper on a new deal with them.

Davies was out of contract at Bayern at the end of the season, and Madrid were keen on securing his services on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

Madrid, though, can be confident of signing Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer of 2025.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and the Premier League club are yet to convince the right-back to extend his stay at Anfield.

A report in Spain has claimed that Madrid have 90% completed a deal to sign the defender on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

Alexander-Arnold has been consistently telling Madrid that he will move to the Santiago Bernabeu, and the only thing missing from the deal is his signature.

Meanwhile, Madrid are keeping tabs on Nico Paz, a player they sold to Como last summer.

Los Blancos have been impressed with what they have seen of the Argentina international attacking midfielder and are reportedly likely to exercise the buy-back clause.

Reports in Italy have claimed that Inter Milan are also looking at a potential deal for Paz, who has been scouted by Premier League club Arsenal as well.

