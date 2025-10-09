Endrick to join West Ham? Real Madrid would be foolish to send Brazilian gem to ‘crisis club’

West Ham United are refusing to give up on signing Endrick from Real Madrid, according to reports, but TEAMtalk believes that Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso and president Florentino Perez simply should not let the Brazilian gem move to the Hammers on a loan deal.

With Endrick struggling for playing time under Alonso this season, speculation is growing of interest in the Madrid striker from clubs in Spain and England. Newcastle United have long been linked with Endrick, as Magpies manager Eddie Howe plans to sign another striker in the January transfer window, and now West Ham, too, are being linked with the Brazilian striker.

According to Sport, Valencia, Real Sociedad and West Ham are keen on a loan deal for Endrick in the January transfer window.

The striker is fully fit and available now, but Alonso has yet to give him playing time despite including him in matchday squads.

Kylian Mbappe is the number one striker at Real Madrid, who also have Gonzalo Garcia at their disposal.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has told Hammers News, a West Ham-centric website, that the London club have tried to land the 19-year-old striker twice before and are still keen.

Bailey said: “West Ham have tried to sign Endrick on more than one occasion.

“They were at the head of the queue in January [2025] for instance, had he moved on loan. They even asked when he originally arrived in Madrid, in case he was allowed to go.

“Endrick, I am told, was open to the possibility had he left on loan, but it was always about creating his chance at Madrid.

“The fact it still hasn’t worked out, then, I am told West Ham still would like to take him. And if he is allowed out, West Ham honestly can’t be discounted.”

Why Real Madrid should not send Endrick to West Ham on loan

West Ham are an established club in the Premier League, and the Hammers’ long-term interest in Endrick shows that it is not just now that they have started following him.

It would be tempting for Endrick to leave Madrid on loan in the January transfer window, especially with a place in the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup finals at stake.

However, it would be foolish of Madrid and Endrick to agree to move to West Ham on a loan deal.

West Ham have already sacked a manager in Graham Potter this season and are second from bottom in the Premier League table at the moment.

Under new manager Nuno, the expectation is that the Hammers will improve and climb up the table, but there is always a problem at West Ham, and that would adversely affect Endrick.

Writing in The Guardian on September 27, 2025, journalist Jacob Steinberg described West Ham as a “crisis club with no vision and no structure”.

Steinberg added: “One well-placed figure says West Ham’s structure is totally outdated. It is all about (co-owner David) Sullivan’s whims. All about his mood.

“There is no oversight. Other board members have no real power. Every major move comes from one man.

“There is no respect for expertise. No understanding of how to appoint top-level executives.”

Would Madrid really want to send Endrick to such a club, especially during a season when they could be fighting for survival in the Premier League?

Endrick is just 19 years of age, and while it is important for the teenager to get playing time to progress and develop, it is equally significant that the sporting environment that he is in is conducive to his growth.

The striker, who scored seven goals and gave one assist in 37 matches in all competitions for Madrid, needs to go to a club where the situation is stable and where he will get support.

Endrick needs to be in a positive environment and at a club that are aiming for top honours.

A move to Newcastle, who are aiming to finish in the Premier League top four and could also qualify for the latter stages of the Champions League, would be a better option than a switch to West Ham for Endrick.

