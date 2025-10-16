€70m ‘special’ Real Madrid star’s January exit ‘POSSIBLE’ as source drops ‘proposal’ bombshell

Real Madrid could send Endrick out on loan in the January transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, but West Ham United are unlikely to be able to sign him despite sending a proposal.

Endrick is one of the brightest young players in Europe and has been on the books of Madrid since the summer of 2024. Los Blancos struck a deal with Palmeiras in December 2022 for a 2024 transfer for Endrick, paying the Brazilian club €70million (£61.2m, $82.2m) for the teenager, according to FIFA.com.

The Brazil international striker made 37 appearances for Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti last season, scoring seven goals and giving one assist in the process.

Endrick did not play for Madrid at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup due to a hamstring injury, but even though he is fit and available now, manager Xabi Alonso has not used him for a single minute.

The 19-year-old has become a bench-warmer at Madrid, with a place in the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup finals next summer potentially under threat.

West Ham are keen on Endrick, with TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, confirming that the Hammers have made a loan proposal.

Although a loan exit is possible for Endrick in January, the Hammers may not be able to convince the striker to move to London Stadium.

West Ham recently replaced Graham Potter with Nuno as the manager and are second from bottom in the Premier League table at the moment.

Jones told TEAMtalk: “Endrick is probably going to be the target of loan offers in January, and it makes sense to me that West Ham are one of the clubs that put forward a proposal.

“It has been a tricky start to the season for the player, firstly because of injury, but then because of a struggle for minutes.

“If he is still not playing by the end of the year, then there is very little doubt that he is going to be offered the chance to move elsewhere.

“A permanent move is out of the question right now. But a loan to get him firing? I can see it being possible.

“West Ham are not looking in a particularly strong position right now to lure him away from the Bernabeu – but they would try.

“I reported this week how a young striker is wanted by the Hammers in January.

“Endrick is actually younger than they have been expected to go for, but he has a special level of quality that means they would go for it.

“They have been interested in him for a long time.”

READ NEXT 🌐 The most ridiculous €65m Real Madrid transfer rumour you will read this season

Latest Real Madrid news: Liverpool swap deal, ‘breathtaking’ playmaker

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been linked with an outrageous swap deal with Liverpool for one of their best midfielders, but it is hard to see it happen.

A Real Madrid playmaker on international duty has been described as ‘breathtaking’ by his country’s media following his impressive performances for the national team.

And finally, a Liverpool star has shown Real Madrid what he would bring to Xabi Alonso’s side by playing in an unfamiliar role on international duty.

POLL: Who has been Real Madrid’s best signing from the Premier League in the past 10 years?