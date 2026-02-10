The agent for Brazilian striker Endrick has reacted to speculation that a permanent transfer to Lyon could be on the cards for his client this summer, after revealing what will happen next for the star and having responded to claims that he is not good enough to play for the Spanish giants.

Endrick moved to the Bernabeu in a deal ultimately worth €72m (£63m, $86m) after add-ons, arriving from Palmeiras in the summer of 2024 and having been on Real Madrid’s transfer radar for some time.

Former manager Carlo Ancelotti appeared content to offer the teenager his chance at the Bernabeu, with the forward featuring 37 times across his debut season, and having returned a total of seven goals and one assist.

However, the departure of Ancelotti and the arrival of Xabi Alonso as his replacement saw the teenager’s game time limited and, after just three appearances across all competitions, Real Madrid allowed the 19-year-old to leave on loan, where he moved to Lyon until the season’s end.

His impact in France, though, has been immediate. After grabbing an assist on his debut, Endrick soon hit the headlines with a brilliant hat-trick in his second appearance for the Ligue 1 side as they recorded a 5-2 win away at Metz.

And with five goals and that single assist across his six appearances in France so far, suggestions have now been growing that a permanent switch could be on the cards.

However, the Brazil international’s agent has made it clear that a permanent transfer to the Groupama Stadium is not under consideration, making it clear his client expects to return to the Bernabeu next season.

He told Win Win: “Endrick was loaned to Lyon for six months. The decision has already been made and Endrick will return to Real Madrid at the end of the season.

“There is no ambiguity and no secret about this. The agreement is only a loan, with no option to buy, so Endrick will return.

“What will happen next season? I cannot predict that, but I can tell you that at the end of this season, Endrick will once again be a Real Madrid player.”

Endrick’s agent defends Real Madrid struggles

Endrick plans to use his time in France as a catalyst to book his place in the Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup finals, but also to serve as a reminder as to why he can still carve out a successful career for himself at the Bernabeu.

Despite his struggles over the first half of the season, Endrick’s agent is adamant that the player will soon come good, insisting the strong competition for places at the Bernabeu, together with the expectations on his young shoulders, meant it was a lot to ask of him to hit the ground running right from the off.

“Endrick had no adaptation problems whatsoever,” Tiago Freitas insisted. “He scored in his first Champions League match, his first league match, and his first cup match.

“Endrick has only played a few minutes at Real Madrid because, when he arrived at the club, and if you look at the attacking players there, you will find that eight of the 10 best players in the world are at Real Madrid. Vinícius Júnior, winner of FIFA’s The Best award, [Kylian] Mbappé, an incredible and exceptional player. Jude Bellingham, a great player who is capable of winning the award for the best player in the world. Rodrygo, a player who decides many important Champions League matches…

“It is completely normal for a young 18-year-old player to arrive at a club like this and have limited minutes.

“It is also important to mention that Endrick did not start the season with the rest of the players. He did not travel to the United States for the Club World Cup and he was injured. At a club like Real Madrid, when you are out of the team for three or four months, it is very normal to have difficulty playing again.”

