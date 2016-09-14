Energetic Sissoko explains what he can bring to Spurs

New Tottenham signing Moussa Sissoko has admitted he is not yet at his “peak level” after targeting the Premier League title.

Spurs signed Sissoko on for £30million from Newcastle on deadline day on a five-year deal, and the France international made his first appearance for the club when he came off the bench in their 4-0 win over Stoke on Saturday.

The 27-year-old impressed for France en route the final of Euro 2016 this summer, but did not play for Newcastle in their Sky Bet Championship campaign prior to his White Hart Lane arrival, and Sissoko insists he is giving everything to get back to his best.

“I can’t tell you a date when I will be at my peak level, but my fitness is becoming better with every game, and I will work at the training ground to be 100 per cent as soon as possible,” Sissoko told the Evening Standard.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman admitted he was disappointed to miss out on signing Sissoko in the transfer window, but Sissoko, who said he never agreed to join the Toffees, is now looking to add a new dimension to Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham side to help steer them to silverware.

“I came here to help them so I hope we have a great season and finish top of the league. They played very well all last season,” he added.

“Maybe in the last three or four games they had some problems but they still did well, and they are in a good position because this is a young squad and they can progress.

“I have said for a long time that I wanted to play in the Champions League, which is why I came to this big club. I am very happy and proud to be here and I hope we have a great season.”

“What qualities can I bring to this team? My power and my strength. I have a lot of energy. Everyone knows I like to run forward, so maybe this is something I can add.”

Tottenham have eight points from their opening four Premier League games and face Sunderland, live on Sky Sports’ Super Sunday, next weekend following their Champions League group opener against Monaco on Wednesday.