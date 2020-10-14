Maguire sent off as England suffer Nations League defeat to Denmark

Christian Eriksen returned to Wembley to haunt England as Denmark claimed a 1-0 win in the UEFA Nations League.

The game started on a nervous note for England when Harry Maguire was shown a yellow card for a lunging challenge on Yussuf Poulsen. It could have been a red card itself, but it mattered little, as the struggling Manchester United defender did not last the half.

Maguire received his marching orders when given a second yellow card just after the half-hour mark. He followed through on a sliding challenge after a clumsy first touch, and brought down Kasper Dolberg.

Matters were made worse for England moments later when they gave away a penalty after Kyle Walker made contact with Thomas Delaney.

Christian Eriksen stepped up to the spot and fired his penalty down the middle to give Denmark the lead. It capped off a memorable day for the ex-Tottenham star, who was making his 100th cap at a ground he temporarily called his home.

Schmeichel denies England in second half

England came close to equalising in the second half when Kasper Schmeichel clawed away a Mason Mount header from close range.

Schmeichel also tipped over a free kick from another Chelsea player, Reece James, before England claimed for a penalty from the resulting corner kick. The referee waved the appeals away.

In the end, there was no way through for Gareth Southgate’s side, who had the same number of shots on target as Denmark.

James was also shown a red card after the final whistle for dissent.

The result means the Danes overtake England in their Nations League group via goal difference. Belgium currently top the group on nine points, two ahead of their closest challengers.

It is also the first time England have lost at home since September 2018.