A controversial Liverpool old boy has branded England the “easiest team left to play” at Euro 2024 and claims one of their big-name stars needs a massive “kick up the backside”, while Paul Scholes has taken exception at ‘desperate’ comments made about a change of position for Bukayo Saka.

The Three Lions are busy finalising their preparations for Sunday’s round-of-16 Euro 2024 clash against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen – a game in which Gareth Southgate’s men will be strongly fancied to reach the quarter-finals. And with a quarter-final against Switzerland or Italy, and then a prospective semi-final against one of Turkey, Netherlands, Austria or Romania, England have been presented with a golden chance of reaching back-to-back European Championship finals.

Whether they triumph or not, though, remains very much uncertain with some seriously underwhelming performances so far. And while England may have topped Group C with five points from their three games, they only managed to scored two goals and struggled to get the better of their opponents in all three matches.

HAVE YOU SEEN? ➡️ Man Utd wonderkid and £80m-rated prospect feature in England’s predicted line-up for Euro 2028

As a result, knives are already sharpening for Southgate, who has confirmed before the tournament began that he will likely depart from the role as England boss after the tournament ends.

“If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore. Therefore, it might be the last chance,” Southgate said going into the tournament.

However, so underwhelming have the England performances been so far, that former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys called on the FA to axe Southgate before Sunday’s game and hand the role to a Premier League legend on a temporary basis.

England branded ‘easy’ as Southgate is told to ‘kick star up backside’

While England may have some of the best players in Europe individually, they certainly haven’t been the best team and have not been the most pleasing on the eye.

And former Liverpool defender Markus Babbel has taken that another stage further by actually branding the Three Lions as the easiest team left to play against and that enduring their performances brings a tear to the eye.

“Germany wouldn’t have any fear coming up against England. England might well have the best players but they have been so poor,” Babbel remarked.

“If you see how England play, you get tears in your eyes. I’m not sure what they are trying to do, if you look at Trent Alexander-Arnold he is incredible for Liverpool and then for England you’d think it was his twin brother.

“There are top players, but no one is performing, England can’t be worse than they were in the group stage. I wish that Germany would have played against England because it was the easiest draw if you go by the group games.

“If they perform like they can then it will be difficult to beat them, but at the moment they look awful.”

Babbel has also been left exasperated by Jude Bellingham and feels he needs a kick up the backside from Southgate.

“The body language from Jude Bellingham, my God, what’s going on with him?” Babbel asked.

“Maybe he thinks that because he won the Champions League that now he’s the absolute superstar of England? Come on. If I was playing with him, I would kick him up the backside.

“He’s a top, top player. There’s a reason why he won the Champions League with Real Madrid because he’s an outstanding player, but when I see his body language, I go mad.

“He’s still a young player. If Harry Kane was doing it then maybe. He has played so many years in the Premier League and was often the top scorer. Okay, I’d understand that.”

Scholes hits out at Ian Wright over Saka change of positions claims

Southgate certainly has some thnking to do before Sunday’s game, though he will have been enthused by the impact substitutes Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon all had when stepping off the bench against Slovenia on Tuesday.

The introduction of Cole, Chelsea’s Player of the year, certainly made a noticeable difference with England far brighter in the final third following his 71st minute introduction for Bukayo Saka.

Saka has so far got an assist to his name after teeing up Bellingham for England’s opening against Serbia, though has struggled to find his best form, like so many of his teammates since.

As a result, and with Palmer coming to the fore, there are growing suggestions that the Arsenal man could be taken out of the firing line on Sunday.

Alternatively, Gunners legend Ian Wright – who has made no secret of his love and admiration for the player in the past – has suggested the 22-year-old could be re-deployed as a left-back with Luke Shaw still to prove his fitness and with Kieran Trippier, commonly a right-back, giving the side a lop-sided feel when he is asked to play there.

However, another pundit in Paul Scholes claims Wright’s claim is nothing more than a desperate attempt to keep the Arsenal star boy in the line-up.

Writing on his Instagram page, Scholes stated: ‘Making me piss these Arsenal legends trying to get Saka in at left-back because they’re afraid he’s gonna be left out for [Cole] Palmer,’ accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Another tactical tweak could see Bellingham drop to a number 8, with Foden in a more central role as a 10 and with Gordon coming in on the left flank.

However, Scholes let rip again, adding: ‘Keep hearing drop Bellingham back next to Rice… piss right off!’

One man, though, who may well lose his place is Conor Gallagher with one observer explaining why he may not be seen again at Euro 2024.

READ NEXT ➡️ England star told his Euro 2024 campaign is ‘over’ with three big names tipped for axe v Slovakia