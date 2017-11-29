England avoid big guns in World Cup draw rehearsal

The first full rehearsal of the 2018 World Cup draw has taken place, with England avoiding some big hitters.

Gary Lineker took to Twitter to post an image of the draw, which sees Gareth Southgate’s men in Group A alongside tournament hosts Russia.

That draw would see England play in the competition’s very first game on June 14, at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

First full rehearsal of the @FIFAWorldCup draw has thrown up this beauty of an opening game 😳. pic.twitter.com/Rg6ogVDbCj — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 29, 2017

It would also result in the Three Lions – who are in Pot Two – missing out on a number of huge nations including Brazil and France.

The rehearsal was staged just days before the real thing, which will take place in the Kremlin on Friday afternoon.