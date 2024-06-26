England have been backed to sack Gareth Southgate before their Round of 16 clash at Euro 2024 on Sunday, with one observer tipping an iconic Premier League manager to take the reins.

England produced another performance devoid of energy, creativity and impetus against Slovenia on Tuesday night. The draw was good enough for England to secure top spot in Group C, though only because Denmark failed to beat Serbia.

Southgate sprung just a single change for the Slovenia contest, with Conor Gallagher replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield.

Gallagher lasted just 45 minutes before being hooked at half time and despite being three matches into the competition, Southgate still doesn’t appear to know who should partner Declan Rice in midfield.

England’s reward for topping the group is a tie with one of the teams advancing to the knockout rounds by finishing third in their group.

Five opponents are possible, with the Netherlands, Romania, Slovakia, Ukraine and Belgium the quintet England could face.

But before the Round of 16 clash at 5pm on Sunday, beIN Sports anchor, Richard Keys, has urged England to sack Gareth Southgate. In Keys’ mind, failure to swing the axe will almost certainly see England’s tournament end on Sunday.

Gareth Southgate out, Harry Redknapp in

When asked by Dutch legend Ruud Gullit if England should oust Southgate, a dejected Keys replied: “I’m so depressed, I thought that was so miserable once again tonight.

“I’m at a point whereby if I were able to make that decision, yes, I probably would [sack Southgate] because we are going nowhere double quick.

“We’re here to win it, that, what I’ve seen tonight, that’s not winning the next game, let alone the tournament.”

Keys went on to throw his backing behind iconic English manager Harry Redknapp who was in the running to become England boss on several occasions in the past.

“Harry Redknapp’s sat in Dubai tonight, give him a call,” Keys added

“[Jurgen] Klopp won’t do it but Harry, you think he wouldn’t be on a plane tomorrow morning?”

England fans “causing an issue” for misfiring players – Southgate

A small handful of England fans were spotted hurling empty beer cups at Southgate after the England boss approached the stands to thanks the fans for their support.

Southgate is fully aware of the scrutiny on his position right now and suggested the focus being on him rather than his players is preferrable.

However, the England boss also suggested the growing ill-feeling among England fans is “causing an issue” for the players.

“I understand the narrative towards me and that’s better for the team than it being towards them,” Southgate said post-match.

“But it is creating an unusual environment to operate in. I’ve not seen any other team qualify and receive similar.

“I understand it, I’m not going to back away from it, but I’m very proud of the players for how they’re operating within it.”

In a separate interview with BBC Radio 5 Live, Southgate added: “I was not going to back away from going over to thank people for coming and giving the support that they did, but I know that this is causing an issue for the group.

“I can deal with that but I need them to support the players.”

