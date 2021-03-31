England leave it late to beat Poland after Harry Kane sets new record

Harry Kane set a new record as England left it late to beat Poland 2-1 in their latest World Cup qualifying match.

Captain Kane gave his side the lead from the penalty spot, meaning he has now scored more goals of that variety than anyone else for England. However, a mistake at the back from John Stones allowed Poland a route back into the game. Fortunately, Harry Maguire rescued the three points late on.

The World Cup qualifying campaign had begun with two wins out of two for England. The target was to retain that momentum, but hard work was made of it.

England made just one change from their last fixture, with Ben Chilwell replacing Luke Shaw at left-back.

Chilwell helped create the first chance of the game, but after his cross into the box, Phil Foden could only head over.

The lead came soon after, when Raheem Sterling was brought down in the box. Kane converted from 12 yards to become his country’s all-time leading scorer of penalties with 10.

7 – Harry Kane has now scored on all seven days of the week for England, becoming only the third player to do so for the Three Lions, after Wayne Rooney and Frank Lampard. Working. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 31, 2021

Sterling kept seeing plenty of the ball and drove into the box on a few occasions. However, he could not get a shot away after faltering at the final moment.

England made it to half-time with their lead intact, but Poland got themselves back in the game after the break.

Stones was caught in possession near his own box, and the visitors took advantage. Arkadiusz Milik passed to Brighton man Jakub Modur, who powered the ball past Nick Pope to equalise after 58 minutes.

England battle to regain lead

After assisting that goal, Milik had a chance to score himself. However, his header went off target.

England had to step it up a gear and Kane showed the rising intensity when pressing goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. He just missed out on dispossessing the former Arsenal man, though.

An opportunity came when Foden won a free kick on the edge of the box. He took it himself, but disappointingly hit it straight into the wall.

Gareth Southgate was yet to make a substitution heading into the final 10 minutes. However, just as it seemed the night would end in frustration, Maguire came up with the goods.

After a corner, Stones headed the ball down in the box. Centre-back partner Maguire latched onto it and fired home on the half-volley to restore the lead with five minutes left.

It meant England maintained their perfect record from qualifying after three games.