England facing two UEFA charges, including crazy laser pen incident

UEFA has charged England after a laser pointer was aimed at Denmark’s Kasper Schmeichel in the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 semi-final win.

The goalkeeper had a laser shone in his face before he saved Harry Kane’s extra-time penalty, although Kane scored the rebound to earn England a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

England have also been charged with “disturbance caused by its supporters during the national anthem” after home fans booed the Denmark national anthem and the lighting of fireworks inside Wembley.

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

England came from behind after Mikkel Damsgaard’s free kick gave Denmark the lead.

Simon Kjaer’s own goal levelled for Gareth Southgate’s side and Kane booked England’s first major tournament final for 55 years when he followed up his missed penalty after Raheem Sterling was tripped by Joakim Maehle.

The Three Lions now play Italy at Wembley on Sunday aiming to win their first major trophy since lifting the World Cup in 1966.

Henderson warning

Meanwhile, Jordan Henderson praised his England team-mates for bouncing back to beat Denmark and reach the Euro 2020 final but warned “we haven’t achieved anything yet”.

“It was a good goal, a fantastic free-kick,” Henderson said of Damsgaard’s opener.

“But I thought the lads reacted really well, sometimes that happens in football. You are going to concede a goal but it is how you react after that and I thought the reaction was good.

“We managed to get ourselves back in the game pretty soon after that, so that was an important period in the game and we came through it well.”

Henderson came off the bench during extra time and is now looking to add the European Championship title to Champions League and Premier League winners’ medals he has picked up in the last two years.

But, while the 31-year-old acknowledged the achievement of England reaching a first final since winning the 1966 World Cup, he knows the job is not yet complete as they prepare to face Italy at Wembley on Sunday.

“It means everything to us as a team and as a nation to be in a final for the first time in a long, long time,” he told beIN Sports.

“It is an unbelievable feeling but at the end of the day we haven’t achieved anything yet, we’ve got to go one more big push to try and win it, recover well and focus on the next job in hand, a tough game against Italy.

“We know how good they are, it is a tough test for us but one that we are confident of going out there and putting in a good performance.”