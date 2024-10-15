England choose between Tuchel and Guardiola, with Man Utd to miss out on Ten Hag replacement

England have accelerated talks with Thomas Tuchel despite making an initial approach for Pep Guardiola, and TEAMtalk understands Manchester United must act quickly if they’re to intervene.

Lee Carsley is serving as interim manager of England at present, though is expected to return to managing the country’s Under-21s in a full-time capacity in November.

As such, the FA are searching for a permanent successor to former boss Gareth Southgate and per Sky Sports, they did make an ‘initial enquiry’ into hiring Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard is widely regarded as one of if not the best coach of his generation. His contract with Manchester City expires at season’s end, something that has heightened speculation over a switch into the international arena.

But per the latest from Sky Sports, Guardiola is ‘not currently an active candidate’ in England’s managerial hunt, despite the FA’s huge admiration of the manager.

Instead, Thomas Tuchel is front and centre in their minds and official talks with the German and his representatives have been ‘accelerated.’

Tuchel has reportedly emerged as the FA’s ‘primary choice’ and per the report, the 51-year-old ‘could quickly be confirmed in the role if negotiations progress well.’

The developing story will ring alarm bells up at Old Trafford where Man Utd had installed Tuchel as one of their two leading candidates to take over from Erik ten Hag. The other is Graham Potter.

Ten Hag sack timeline revealed

Ten Hag remains under serious pressure despite appearing to have made it through the international break unscathed.

TEAMtalk understands the next two matches – against Brentford in the Premier League and Fenerbahce in the Europa League – will prove pivotal in determining whether Ten Hag is sacked.

When rumours of Tuchel potentially taking the reins with England first arose, The Independent suggested those discussions may have been a smokescreen.

Indeed, they claimed Tuchel’s camp were using the threat of taking the England job as a method to force Man Utd’s hand.

However, with Tuchel now in officials talks with the FA and TEAMtalk able to confirm negotiations are progressing, Man Utd must act quickly if they’re to divert Tuchel away from Wembley and up to Old Trafford.

What next for Guardiola / Ratcliffe axes Fergie

In other news, The Telegraph report Guardiola is now considering signing a one-year extension to bring his stint with Man City to 10 years. The 2025/26 season would be his tenth in charge.

Elsewhere, Football Insider state Ten Hag is ‘clinging on’ to his job and reaffirm prior reports United’s next two games are crucial to determining his fate.

Finally, Man Utd have ended Sir Alex Ferguson’s role at the club in an ambassadorial capacity.

The legendary Scot pocketed roughly £2.6m per year through the role, though at the behest of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, his contract has been terminated.

Ferguson will still retain his other position at the club as a non-executive director and it was stressed he is still more than welcome to attend games at Old Trafford whenever he likes.