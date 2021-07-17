The England team-mates of captain Harry Kane reportedly sense that he may not show up to pre-season in a bid to seek a transfer away from Tottenham.

Kane’s future started to boil up as one of the hottest topics of the summer window before the European Championships. In fact, he reportedly told Spurs that he wants to leave, but stay in the Premier League. During Euro 2020, talk of his plans went quiet as the Three Lions went all the way to the final.

However, his potential career turn has come back into view after England’s agonising loss to Italy. New boss Nuno Espirito Santo has firmly insisted that Kane remains a Tottenham player.

According to The Telegraph, though, the striker’s England team-mates left the Three Lions’ camp with a belief that Kane has a plan up his sleeve.

England stars reportedly believe that the 27-year-old may not report to pre-season training in a bid to force a move.

Manchester City have shown the most willingness so far to fund what would be a British record transfer. Indeed, the newspaper says that they are actively communicating their willingness to make an opening £100million bid.

Kane reportedly wants the move to City, having talked up a link-up with Kevin de Bruyne earlier this year.

What’s more, the forward supposedly believes he has a gentleman’s agreement with Tottenham. That would involve, if it comes to light, Spurs listening to bids for him.

Jules Kounde knocks back Spurs offer Jules Kounde has rebuffed efforts from Tottenham to sign him, having suggested he sees a move there as a backwards step.

But if chairman Daniel Levy refuses to budge on Kane’s exit, he could refuse to take part in pre-season. That could prompt a stand-off between the player and chief.

If he did refuse to take part in training, the situation would mirror how Gareth Bale forced his transfer to Real Madrid in 2013.

Kane is in the first week of his three weeks’ holiday after Euro 2020. As such, he will not play a part in much of Spurs’ preparations.

Nuno wards off Kane transfer

Speaking in a press conference on Friday, Spurs manager Nuno said: “Harry is our player. That is period. No need to talk about anything else.

“Now is the moment for Harry to recover his energy and when Harry comes again we will have time to speak and have good conversations.

“I am looking forward to him joining the group and start working together. I am excited to work with all the players, Harry is a top player. Harry is one of the best players in the world, that is all there is to say.”