England could face fierce rivals in Euro 2020 group stage

England and Scotland are set to face each other in the group stage of Euro 2020 if both teams qualify.

Tournament organisers UEFA announced on Thursday that Wembley will stage four more games than previously planned in the tournament which will be played in major cities across Europe.

And a random draw to decide which cities will host group games paired London with Glasgow, with the assurance that each team that qualifies will play at least two home matches during the pool stage.

That means England and Scotland would go head to head either at Wembley or Hampden should both reach the finals.

London will host seven games in the tournament after UEFA handed the four fixtures scheduled for Brussels to Wembley.

UEFA decided to reallocate the three group-stage games and one last-16 game originally given to the Belgian capital because of delays in the project to build a new 60,000-capacity Eurostadium on the site of Heysel.

Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and Stockholm’s Friends Arena – the venues for last season’s finals of the Champions League and Europa League, respectively – had hoped to pick up Brussels’ games.

However, UEFA opted for Wembley, which has already been chosen as the venue for the semi-finals and final.

Glasgow’s Hampden Park had been hoping to stage the tournament’s opening game but that honour has gone to Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.

Staged across 12 countries, Euro 2020’s unusual format was former UEFA president Michel Platini’s brainchild – a one-off gesture to celebrate the tournament’s 60th birthday.

As well as deciding where the first game, on June 12, will be and what to do about Brussels’ difficulties, the executive committee also announced the geography of the group stage.

Baku and Rome will host Group A, Group B’s games will take place in Copenhagen and St Petersburg, Amsterdam and Bucharest get Group C, Glasgow and London share Group D, Group E will be staged in Bilbao and Dublin, while Group F’s fixtures will be in Budapest and Munich.

The Football Association of Wales said it was “extremely disappointed” with the news its bid for four Euro 2020 games had been unsuccessful.

“Over the past four years, Wales has successfully staged three UEFA events – firstly, the Super Cup final in 2014, followed by the men’s and women’s Champions League finals in June this year,” the FAW said.

“UEFA ranked the Champions League final as one of their best events and praised the way in which the Cardiff 2017 local organising committee delivered the showpiece.

“The concept of taking Euro 2020 to 13 different countries was devised to allow smaller countries, like Wales, to have a unique opportunity of being involved in staging a major tournament. Wales has never staged a Euro or World Cup final and this was its one and only chance of doing so.

“The FAW complied with all of the bid requirements and has written to UEFA to request feedback on the decision so that it can understand the reasons behind the vote for future reference.”

While the decision has come as a blow to the Welsh, and Belgians, it is a major coup for the Football Association, London and Wembley Stadium, which hosted several games in the 1996 tournament.

FA chief executive Martin Glenn said: “We are delighted to help UEFA by hosting the additional four matches at Wembley Stadium.

“It’s an honour to be one of the 12 nations that will play a part in this prestigious ‘EURO for Europe’ tournament and I would like to thank the UEFA executive committee for giving us the opportunity to stage these games.”

Glenn also thanked the Government and Mayor of London for their help in securing the games, which will be staged in a post-Brexit Britain.

London mayor Sadiq Khan said the decision reinforces the city’s “reputation as the sporting capital of the world” and confirms that “#LondonIsOpen”.

The FA and Khan added that they would now work on a programme of “community activity” around the month-long tournament, while sports minister Tracey Crouch said it was “great news”.

Speaking at a press conference in Nyon, which was broadcast on its website, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said the decision to take the games from Brussels was unanimous after the Belgian authorities failed to provide guarantees the new stadium would be ready.