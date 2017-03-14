England could miss out as Spain look towards Harry Winks

Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is being considered for a shock call-up to Spain.

Winks, who has represented England at age groups from 17s to 20s, has Spanish grandparents, and the Mirror claim that the Spain FA are checking whether the youngster would be both interested and eligible.

Winks has yet to represent England’s Under-21 side but has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Tottenham this season, making 29 appearances.

His impressive performances have linked Winks with a possible call-up to the full England set-up, and the interest of Spain could see the midfielder fast-tracked into the squad.

The 21-year-old has been receiving high praise recently, with former England and Tottenham midfielder Scott Parker claiming that Winks can ‘go to the top’.

“Technically he’s very good and he has a bit of drive about him, he can get away from opponents,” he said.

“He’s got that little shimmy and that can give him a yard of space”

“At this level, that’s what you need because the game happens so quickly.”

“He certainly looks the part. He’s obviously in a very good team with an unbelievable manager who will give him an opportunity. He’s got every chance.”

“He’s [a] good lad as well, gets his head down and works. I’ve no doubt he can go to the top.”