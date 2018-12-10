England defender branded a liability by pundit in off-air rant

Rio Ferdinand believes that England and Man City defender Kyle Walker will “always be a liability at the top level”.

The former Manchester United player was part of the BT Sport team chosen to analyse City’s match against Chelsea alongside Joe Cole and Nedum Onuoha.

Liverpool moved ahead of the Citizens in the Premier League title race after Pep Guardiola’s side lost 2-0 to Chelsea.

And, in the short segment that wasn’t broadcast, but was leaked online, Ferdinand and Cole are both heard heavily criticising Walker and Manchester City.

The footage shows N’Golo Kante’s opening goal for Chelsea where Walker failed to track back amongst some other highlights.

During the clip, Ferdinand can be heard saying: “Look at Kyle Walker, sleeping. Look at Kyle Walker.

“That’s why England – whenever he plays – he’ll always be a liability at the top level.”

Cole adds: “I’m with you, I’m not saying that though because his mate comes to the gym.

“Everyone talks about this Man City team being perfect, it’s not perfect. They will gift you that. They will give you that quick attack because Kyle Walker is playing as a winger.”

Ferdinand added: “You always know that you will get an opportunity against them, but you have to be clinical like they were today. If you’ve got the b*******.”

Before Cole concludes: “And that’s why the good teams can hurt them because they’ve got players like [Eden] Hazard.”

Joe Cole v Kyle Walker lol pic.twitter.com/95hUAg5rMN — Stevie G (@StevieGrainger) December 8, 2018

