England handed favourable group for 2018 Russia World Cup
England were drawn in Group G for the 2018 World Cup alongside Belgium following the draw in Moscow on Friday.
The 32 teams were divided into four pots of eight based on their October FIFA world rankings, and were drawn into eight groups of four from A to H.
Group A
Russia, Uruguay, Egypt, Saudi Arabia
Group B
Portugal, Spain, Iran, Morocco
Group C
France, Peru, Denmark, Australia
Group D
Argentina, Croatia, Iceland, Nigeria
Group E
Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia
Group F
Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea
Group G
Belgium, England, Tunisia, Panama
Group H
Poland, Colombia, Senegal, Japan