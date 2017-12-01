England handed favourable group for 2018 Russia World Cup

England were drawn in Group G for the 2018 World Cup alongside Belgium following the draw in Moscow on Friday.

The 32 teams were divided into four pots of eight based on their October FIFA world rankings, and were drawn into eight groups of four from A to H.

Group A

Russia, Uruguay, Egypt, Saudi Arabia

Group B

Portugal, Spain, Iran, Morocco

Group C

France, Peru, Denmark, Australia

Group D

Argentina, Croatia, Iceland, Nigeria

Group E

Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group F

Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Group G

Belgium, England, Tunisia, Panama

Group H

Poland, Colombia, Senegal, Japan