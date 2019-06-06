England dumped out of Nations League after extra time loss to Holland

England missed out on the chance to play in the UEFA Nations League final as they were beaten 3-1 by Holland after extra time.

England took the lead in the first half when Marcus Rashford converted the penalty he had won after being fouled by Matthijs De Ligt.

De Ligt atoned for his error with 20 minutes to go, equalising with a bullet header from a corner.

England thought they had restored their lead 10 minutes later when Jesse Lingard finished at the end of an impressive passing move, but VAR adjudged the midfielder to have been offside, meaning extra time was in store.

The additional period started in Holland’s favour, as John Stones was dispossessed before the ball fell to Quincy Promes after a great Jordan Pickford save. The winger finished, with a little help from a Kyle Walker deflection, to make it 2-1.

In the second half of extra time, Stones once again was punished for giving the ball away, as Promes pounced another time to extend the lead to 3-1.

There was to be no way back for England, meaning the wait for a tournament final appearance goes on.

