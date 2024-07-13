Gareth Southgate’s plans for the Euro 2024 final have been revealed by reports sharing the expected England lineup, but what happens beyond then is up for question after two former internationals made contrasting predictions for the manager’s future.

Southgate has led England into a second consecutive European Championship final and will be hoping to go one better this time around than three years ago, when his country lost on penalties to Italy at Wembley Stadium.

Spain are the side standing in England’s way of glory, and the general consensus is that they have played better than the Three Lions throughout the tournament. But all that matters is who is going to win on the night in Berlin.

Many have predicted that Southgate’s future could be tied to the outcome of the game. However, recent reports suggested the FA want him to remain in charge regardless of if England win Euro 2024 or finish as runners up.

Southgate himself could opt to bow out regardless, and that’s what Gary Lineker expects to happen.

“I think Gareth will go, win or lose,” Lineker told The Sun. “It is very difficult to be England manager for that long.

“You could see earlier in this tournament that he wasn’t himself, that he was finding it hard. I think he’ll probably call it a day.

“If it doesn’t happen again, then the disappointment might be too much for him – but if we win, it is a glorious way to go. Go off into the sunset, stick that Knighthood on his chest and everybody will love him forever.

“Whether you agree with his tactics or not, Gareth has brought harmony to that squad and given respect back to English footballers.

“He’s a thoroughly decent human being. I’d love them to win it for him. He’s got everything right in the last few games.”

However, as long as the FA are happy with him, Southgate has been urged to stay in his ‘dream’ job by Paul Merson.

“You’ll never get higher than this,” Merson said, via Sky Sports. “You’re England manager. It’s the dream. Don’t throw it away.

“You stay until the FA want to get rid of you. The World Cup is two years away and these chances don’t come around often, so stay.

“He’s been amazing. He’s got so much stick off all of us and he hasn’t lost his temper, he hasn’t made any snide remarks. He’s been a credit. I hope he wins it.

“And come Monday he’ll be Sir Gareth Southgate.”

England team news for Euro 2024 final revealed

Before giving any consideration to his future, which he has once again sidestepped in his latest comments to the media, Southgate has more pressing matters to attend to: namely, what lineup to pick against Spain.

One of the biggest dilemmas weighing on his mind has been the availability of Luke Shaw at left-back. Since the start of the tournament, Southgate has been using the right-footed Kieran Trippier there.

Southgate might also be wondering whether to show more faith to Ollie Watkins, who scored the winner in the semi-final against the Netherlands, while Harry Kane has been off the boil.

But according to the latest from talkSPORT, Southgate has decided against making any changes to his preferred starting lineup for the Spain showdown.

It means England are expected to take to the final with a lineup featuring Jordan Pickford in goal, behind a defensive trio of Kyle Walker on the right, John Stones in the middle and Marc Guehi on the left.

Trippier will occupy the left wing-back role and Bukayo Saka will mirror him on the right.

In midfield, Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo will partner each other again, sitting behind no.10s Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden. Finally, Kane will be the centre-forward.

By the end of the night, the captain will be hoping to hold the European Championship trophy aloft.

