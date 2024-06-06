England Euro 2024 squad: Man Utd, Tottenham, Liverpool stars left out as Gareth Southgate names final 26

England have finalised their 26-man squad for the European Championships and Gareth Southgate has left out some big names in a bold move.

The Three Lions go into the tournament as narrow favourites as they aim to pick up their first major trophy since 1966, after losing the final against Italy four years ago.

Southgate initially named a 33-man squad for the Euros but has now trimmed seven names from his squad and has already received backlash on social media for some of his decisions.

Reports have confirmed that Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire – who’s been integral to England since Southgate took charge – has been left out due to injury problems.

“I am devastated not to have been selected to play for England at the Euros this summer,” Maguire said after his omission from the squad was confirmed.

“Despite my best efforts, I have not been able to overcome an injury to my calf. Maybe I pushed myself too hard, to try and make it. Simply, I am absolutely gutted.”

Manchester City winger Jack Grealish has been axed after his somewhat disappointing season. Everton and Liverpool centre-backs Jarrad Branthwaite and Jarrell Quansah have also been left out, along with the Reds’ midfielder Curtis Jones.

Tottenham star James Maddison is another big name who will not be playing for England this summer – despite his excellent form at the beginning of 2023/24.

Southgate has instead put his trust in Phil Foden, Cole Palmer and Eberechi Eze as options for the number 10 position.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has reportedly also been cut from the squad by Southgate, which doesn’t come as a major shock.

Southgate’s centre-back decisions called into question

Much of the backlash from fans has been about Southgate’s decision to drop Branthwaite after the 21-year-old had a fantastic season for Everton.

Branthwaite, and his centre-back partner James Tarkowski, were integral to the Toffees surviving relegation and them having the fourth-best defensive record in the Premier League.

The fact that Brighton captain Lewis Dunk has been picked ahead of Branthwaite has been criticised by many.

The decision to axe Maguire, Branthwaite and Quansah leaves England with John Stones, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa and Dunk as their natural centre-back options, while Kyle Walker could fill in there in a back three.

It will be interesting to see which formation and defensive partnership Southgate opts to use in England’s friendly against Iceland on Friday.

The expected final squad for the Euros is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Ramsdale, Henderson.

Defenders: Walker, Trippier, Gomez, Stones, Dunk, Guehi, Konsa, Shaw.

Midfielders: Rice, Mainoo, Alexander-Arnold, Gallagher, Wharton, Bellingham, Eze.

Forwards: Saka, Bowen, Foden, Palmer, Gordon, Watkins, Kane, Toney.

