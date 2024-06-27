The favourite to succeed Gareth Southgate as England manager has emerged amid growing suggestions the under-fire boss will soon be relieved of his duties.

Southgate’s backers are well within their rights to point out the 53-year-old is the only manager since Alf Ramsey to take England to the final of either a European Championship or World Cup.

England made the final of Euro 2020 and also advanced to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup. However, as has become commonplace under Southgate, England failed to capitalise after taking an early lead and squandered their chances to lift major silverware on both occasions.

Southgate’s England contract expires at the end of 2024. As such, Euro 2024 will represent his last chance to end 58 years of hurt unless a new deal is put forward.

England have advanced to the knockout rounds of the competition where they’ll face Slovakia in the Round of 16 stage.

The Three Lions have been placed in the weaker half of the draw and anything less than reaching the final would be a disappointment.

However, unconvincing displays against Denmark and Slovenia have dampened the mood across the nation and also heightened the scrutiny on Southgate’s management, team selections and tactical nous.

Southgate has been panned by sections of the broader European media, while beIN Sports anchor, Richard Keys, called for England to sack their manager before the Slovakia clash.

In Keys’ mind, failure to axe Southgate may well see England crash out to Slovakia in an outcome that would be reminiscent of England’s humiliating exit to Iceland at Euro 2016. Keys also called for Harry Redknapp to step in on short notice mid-competition.

Southgate has publicly admitted he might not remain England boss after Euro 2024 concludes.

In the event Southgate chooses to walk away or England swing the axe, a fresh report from HITC has divulged who is likeliest to take the reins.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Man Utd wonderkid and £80m-rated prospect feature in England’s predicted line-up for Euro 2028

England to look within for Southgate successor

They state the FA aim to look within and promote England Under-21 manager, Lee Carsley, to the senior set-up.

Carsley, 51, has rejected multiple offers to manage in senior football in favour of remaining in the England system. The national team job with the Republic of Ireland is among those Carsley has knocked back.

When asked about Carsley’s links to the Irish job earlier in 2024, Southgate threw his full backing behind the U21 boss who may yet take his spot.

Southgate said: “From our perspective he (Carsley) really understands the development part of his role, the fact we’re going to pinch his best players all of the time!

“I’ve done the (Under-21) job and it’s not easy. But he’s done it exceptionally well, he’s got a way with players and they enjoy playing for him.

“Him and his coaching team are adding to the development of those players which is fantastic for us.”

HITC added the excellent connection Carsley has built up with several senior stars who shone in his Under-21 side is another major plus on his CV.

Carsley took charge of the U21s in 2021 and managed the likes of Anthony Gordon and Cole Palmer during his spell.

Both players are now on the cusp of breaking into England’s starting eleven and can expect to play major roles for their national side over the coming years.

Another tick in Carsley’s column is the fact he guided England to glory at the 2023 U21 European Championships. England won that tournament without conceding a single goal across their six matches.

HITC added Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and former Chelsea manager Graham Potter are of interest to England too.

However, for the time being at least it’s Lee Carsley who is the ‘frontrunner’ to replace Southgate and an early exit in the knockout rounds of Euro 2024 would only serve to accelerate that process.

READ MORE: EIGHT top England players firmly in the shop window at Euro 2024