England ratings: Rooney and Hart hopeless, Rashford MOTM

TEAMtalk rates but mainly slates England’s individual performances during their shameful Euro 2016 exit to Iceland.

JOE HART: England’s number one was embarrassed by Kolbeinn Sigthorsson as Iceland took a shock first-half lead – a goal that proved decisive. 3

KYLE WALKER: Back in the team after being rested against Slovakia but was a shadow of that player and guilty for the equalising goal. 4

GARY CAHILL: Did his best to keep the Icelandic forward line at bay but looked overrawed at times. Failed to get close enough to Sigthorsson for Iceland’s winner. 5

CHRIS SMALLING: The impressive Manchester United centre-back struggled in Nice but was by no means the worst player. 5

DANNY ROSE: The marauding left-back replaced Ryan Bertrand but was unable to play with the freedom displayed in the first two group matches. 5

ERIC DIER: One of just four England players to start all four matches so far and established himself as one of the team’s most important players.A surprise half-time withdrawal for Wilshere. 5

DELE ALLI: Restored to the starting line-up and came close to scoring. Was not the decisive player he should have been. 5

WAYNE ROONEY: England’s all-time top goalscorer and captain produced a poor display in Nice. Passing and control was all over the place. 3

RAHEEM STERLING: Questions over form and mindset were ignored by Hodgson, but aside from winning the penalty did precious little. 4

HARRY KANE: Looked leggy in the opening two matches and fared little better in Nice, getting away efforts without too much conviction. 4

DANIEL STURRIDGE: Preferred on the right of the front three ahead of Adam Lallana, he threatened at times but, like the rest of the strikers, struggled to make an impact. 4

SUBSTITUTES:

JACK WILSHERE (for Dier, 45): A surprising half-time move that had precious little impact. 4

JAMIE VARDY (for Sterling, 60): An inspired substitute against Wales, the Leicester striker was unable to unsettle the Iceland backline. 5

MARCUS RASHFORD (for Rooney, 86): Brought on as a last roll of the dice and offered more threat in a few minutes than anyone else throughout the 90 minutes. 7

Press Association