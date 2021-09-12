England keeper makes decision on future as Tottenham circle

England keeper Sam Johnstone has reportedly made a decision on his future amid links with Tottenham.

The West Brom shot-stopper, 28, impressed multiple clubs last season with his agility and leadership. He was one of the Baggies’ best performers in a poor campaign which ultimately ended in relegation.

It was no surprise that Tottenham were linked with his signature during the summer transfer window. They put him on a list of long-term replacements for Hugo Lloris, who is reaching the twilight years of his career.

West Brom gave Johnstone a £10million price tag. Surprisingly, this was not matched by Tottenham or any other club in the top flight.

The Sun now provide a report on the Preston-born keeper. They claim that Johnstone has decided to postpone talks over a new contract until the end of the season.

He wants to focus on helping West Brom earn an immediate return to the Premier League. However, the change in stance could spell trouble for his current club.

As Johnstone’s contract expires in June 2022, there will be plenty of pressure riding on negotiations when they start back up again.

Should the terms not live up to his expectations, then the player could opt to leave for free on July 1.

The news will certainly interest Tottenham, who are likely to track his situation until next summer.

Johnstone was at Manchester United early on in his career but left for The Hawthorns in 2018 due to a lack of first-team opportunities.

He has since played 136 times for West Brom and kept 32 clean sheets. This season, Johnstone has played a big part in the Baggies’ unbeaten start to 2021-22.

He kept out Sheffield United and Peterborough United as Valerien Ismael’s side picked up three points in both games.

Tottenham target makes career admission

Another player to be linked with Spurs in the summer was Houssem Aouar. The one-time France international is a clever midfielder who looks destined to play in the Premier League.

However, a move to England may have to wait after Aouar set out his aspirations with Lyon.

He said: “As someone who’s from Lyon, to be able to play in the Champions League in this stadium is something I’d like to be able to do again – all of that is down to qualifying this season.

“Then I’d like to win a trophy, because that’s what’s missing the most for me at this club.

“I’m fully concentrated on Lyon. Playing in the Champions League again with my hometown club is an objective and a dream of mine.”

