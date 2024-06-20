England legend ‘concerned’ at Euro 2024 prospects, with star trio shadows of themselves at club level

Gareth Southgate is not getting the most out of a star England trio

Alan Shearer has revealed he is “concerned” for England’s prospects at Euro 2024 after their second game of the group, and feels three stars are shadows of themselves at club level.

In both the 2020 Euros and the 2022 World Cup, England drew their second game of the group stage. And after starting positively in the Euro 2024 campaign, the same has happened again.

In the first match, against Serbia, they shot out of the blocks, with a goal inside 15 minutes, before slowing right down and struggling in the second half, but still managed to win.

In the second, against Denmark, the Three Lions struggled to maintain their advantage after again scoring early.

The difference between the first game and this one, was that their opponents hit back, with Morten Hjulmand netting a thumping effort off the post in the 34th minute.

And the Danes looked the better of the two sides leading up to and beyond that point.

They had marginally more possession, more shots and hit the target more often, on the way to the draw.

Following the match, Shearer suggested he is “concerned” at England’s prospects given how they have played so far.

Southgate not ‘getting most’ out of England

“Gareth at the minute is not getting the best out of England’s best players,” Shearer said.

The former captain also suggested that three stars are not performing the way they do at club level under Gareth Southgate.

“Gareth Southgate will get serious questions. You see the players out there, Phil Foden and what he has done all season for Manchester City, Jude Bellingham turning up in the first game and not so much tonight, John Stones and what we have seen him do at club level,” he added.

“There is far more to get out of those players than he is getting at the moment.”

Indeed, Foden was the Premier League player of the season, as was Bellingham in La Liga, with both men winning their respective leagues.

Stones, meanwhile, is used to stepping up into a midfield role.

None of the aforementioned names have shown the skillsets that they displayed at club level over the last campaign in the Euros as yet.

Southgate will hope he can get that out of them, or things may be somewhat bleak.

