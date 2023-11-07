England must move fast to snare ideal Southgate replacement, as elite coach shortlisted by wealthy side

England are at risk of missing out on prime managerial target Jose Mourinho, as Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad are reportedly eyeing him up as their next boss.

Mourinho left the Premier League for a second time in July 2021 when he joined Italian side AS Roma, months after his departure from Tottenham Hotspur. The Portuguese was tasked with ending Roma’s long wait for a trophy, and he managed that in the 2021-22 campaign by guiding them to Europa Conference League glory.

Last term, Mourinho led Roma to the Europa League final, where they lost on penalties to the competition’s most successful team of all time, Sevilla.

The capital club were left frustrated in the league though as they finished sixth, seven points behind the top four.

This season, Roma sit seventh in Serie A, having won five out of their 11 league matches thus far. They have had more success in Europe, as they have triumphed in all three of their Europa League group games.

Mourinho’s contract with Roma runs until the end of the season, and TEAMtalk understands it is unlikely an extension will be agreed.

On October 17, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Mourinho is ready to speak with the FA about replacing Gareth Southgate in the England hot seat. Southgate, 53, is poised to leave his role as England boss after Euro 2024.

Mourinho has also decided that he would be open to managing Portugal, should the opportunity arise.

Jose Mourinho wanted by Al Ittihad

However, both England and Portugal now face a new challenge in their bids to capture the two-time Champions League winner.

According to transfer insider Rudy Galetti, Mourinho has emerged as a target for Al Ittihad.

The Saudi club are holding ‘internal evaluations’ to discuss whether current manager Nuno Espirito Santo should be sacked. Al Ittihad have fallen down to sixth in the Saudi top flight, while they were also surprisingly beaten in the AFC Champions League on Monday.

Al Ittihad chiefs are ‘exploring’ potential replacements for Nuno, with Mourinho in their sights. Another option is former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui, who is currently a free agent.

It would be an interesting turn of events if Mourinho replaced Nuno in the Middle East. After all, Nuno arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the next man to take charge of Spurs on a permanent basis following Mourinho’s exit from the club.

The news that Al Ittihad want to land Mourinho will put England officials on high alert. They have settled on Mourinho as their number one successor to Southgate, due to his extensive knowledge of the English game and his brilliant history of winning silverware.

However, Al Ittihad could put a real spanner in the works as they have the finances to offer the 60-year-old a far bigger contract. As such, England must get a move on to begin negotiations with Mourinho’s camp and beat Al Ittihad to his services.

This might involve England entering talks with Mourinho even while Southgate is still preparing for the next Euros.