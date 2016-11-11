England player ratings: Lallana impressive; Sterling wasteful

England produced a clinical display at Wembley on Friday night as they beat Scotland 3-0 to stay top of their World Cup qualifying group.

Daniel Sturridge opened the scoring in the first half with a precise header, and Liverpool teammate Adam Lallana doubled the advantage early in the second half. Gary Cahill’s header from a corner sealed the three points.

Who impressed for Gareth Southgate’s men, and who left a lot to be desired?

Player ratings

Joe Hart: Didn’t have an awful lot to do as Scotland were wasteful, but what he did, he did with confidence. 6

Kyle Walker: Wreaked havoc down the right side. Pinpoint cross for the opener. 8

Gary Cahill: Looked shaky on the ball and picked up a booking (and subsequent suspension), but scored a nice header. 6

John Stones: Made a good block, but seemed nervous and was caught in possession. Perhaps over-confident. 5

Danny Rose: Quick, direct and creative. Lovely assist for the second. 8

Jordan Henderson: Very lively and eased into the game as the minutes ticked by. 6

Eric Dier: Failed to put a stamp on the game and seemed a bit off the pace. 5

Raheem Sterling: Wasteful. Seemed to make the wrong decision almost every time and missed a sitter. 4

Wayne Rooney: Solid overall, and a lovely corner for Cahill’s header. Still a tad slow at times. 6

Adam Lallana: Lovely header. Two goals in two games; creative and dynamic. 8

Daniel Sturridge: Great header for the opener. Drifted too wide at times but an encouraging performance. 7

Substitutes

Jamie Vardy (for Sturridge, 75′): Surprisingly the only substitute. Came on as the game was dying down, not much to note. 6