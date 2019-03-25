We rate and slate the England players following their comprehensive 5-1 victory over Montenegro in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Goals from Michael Keane, two from Ross Barkley, a customary strike from Harry Kane and a well-taken fifth from Raheem Sterling helped England make it two wins from two in Podgorica as the Three Lions continued on the goal trail with another big victory.

Here, we rate the individuals on display….

Jordan Pickford: Could do little about Montenegro’s goal but was an otherwise assured presence in nets. 6/10

Kyle Walker: Often exposed in the first half with the hosts’ best moments coming down his side. Not his finest hour for his country. 5

Michael Keane: A somewhat mixed night. Scored a towering headed equaliser – the moment he’ll probably be best remembered for – but was caught out on two occasions during the hosts’ opener. 6.5

Harry Maguire: Little to find fault with; was a calm and assured presence at the back and was as elegant as usual when bringing the ball out of the back. 7

Danny Rose: Got forward relatively well but was dithering and cumbersome in defence, with one dalliance early in second half almost proving costly. His performance, however, probably showed that Ben Chilwell is a better option than him now. Booked. 5

Declan Rice: A calming presence in the centre of the park. Nothing glamourous, but kept play ticking over and seemed to move the ball quicker than the man he came in for, Eric Dier. 7

Ross Barkley: A busy performance, netted two well-taken goals and also created the equaliser. Perhaps his best game for his country, yet. Booked. Subbed on 82. 7.5

Dele Alli: Got himself into some decent positions early on, but faded as the match progressed and was no shock to see him subbed just after the hour. 5.5

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Sloppy play led to Montenegro’s goal, but then set up Barkley’s first and showed plenty of silky skills thereafter. A real live-wire. 7.5

Raheem Sterling: Proved again why he’s now England’s main man. One silky run in the first half showed his intent, before he then created two in the second half and then netted a well-taken fifth. Thank you, Senor Guardiola for moulding a player of genuine quality. Man of the Match. 8

Harry Kane: Worked hard and led the line well. Had one chance and scored one goal! Subbed on 83. 7

Substitutes

Jordan Henderson (on for Alli, 63): A landmark 50th cap for Henderson, who simply does what Henderson does. Steady but unspectacular. Booked. 6.5

James Ward-Prose (on for Barkley, 82): Comfortable in possession and did well enough in the short time he had. 6.5

Callum Wilson (on for Kane, 83): Lively when the ball came his way but had little more than a supporting role. 6

Manager

Gareth Southgate can do no wrong, can he! Mixed up the side a little from Friday, but it didn’t slow up their momentum as England dominated their hosts. A really exciting unit to watch when going forward – and the manager deserves lots of credit for his bold selection of Hudson-Odoi for what was only the teenager’s ninth professional start. 7.5

Get the latest personalised Three Lions products on our new TEAMtalk England shop!